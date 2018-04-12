NDDC arrests Boko Haram kingpins, suspected vandals — Nigeria Today

NDDC arrests Boko Haram kingpins, suspected vandals

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu received participants of course 40/2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, led by AVM HC Okpala in his Abuja office, where he revealed that between January till date, with the effort of Civilian Joint Task Force as one of the useful tool for community policing, the Corps arrested 8 Boko Haram kingpins running away from Borno and from January till date over 100 suspected vandals of critical infrastructure were arrested and undergoing prosecution.

The team leader, Air Vice Marshall HC Okpala congratulated the Corps for its new edifice and achievements recorded. He stated that NIPSS was established to strengthening internal security framework and government policy model through research and training in order to address burning national issues with a view to harmonising same for recommendation to the President.

AVM Okpala revealed that the Institute as a research body, the team members are on a visit to NSCDC as one of the key stakeholders in the security architecture of the Nation in order to find out the Corps position on the ongoing research directed by Mr. President on the need of strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria.

He said, the institute was mandated to carryout the research in order to come up with strategy to tackle burning issues through interaction with stakeholders with a view of reporting back to Mr. President accordingly.

The CG responded by stating the Corps contribution to internal security and how he has used community policing in curbing insecurity and how effective its efficacy in tackling act of vandalism and other security challenges.

The Corps Chief Executive intimated the visiting team on the core mandates of the Corps in the protection of Critical Infrastructure and National Assets, the role of the Corps in Disaster Management especially in the areas of Search, Rescue, Rehabilitation and Mitigation as well as the mandate of the Corps in repositioning the Private Guards Company in order to form part of the internal security network of the country.

While addressing some issues raised, the CG revealed that the Corps is not in rivalry with any sister agencies rather the Corps cherished and always work in synergy with other Agencies in combating crimes and criminality in the country. This synergy has worked out positively in the North-East where the Corps personnel arrested Boko Haram members and handed them over to the Army. In states like Taraba, Plateau and Jigawa recently armed robbers and rapist were arrested and they were handed over to the Police. The Corps personnel formed part of Military Joint Task Force in Niger-Delta and other Special Joint Task Forces in other parts of the country.

He thereby appreciated all the service and security chiefs for a wonderful working relationship and most especially the Chief of Naval Staff for a robust relationship between the Corps and the Navy in terms of arrest and handing over of suspects and vessels apprehended for prosecution to the Corps.

Furthermore, he ceased the opportunity to show gratitude to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for swift response and approval of the Corps budgetary demand, however like Oliver Twist, he is still appealing for more manpower to meet up with the current challenges at hand and demand of the personnel by different sectors.

In response to the Commandant General’s remark, AVM HC Okpala appreciate the CG for enlightening the delegates and promised to harmonise and built on the information for proper usage.

The post NDDC arrests Boko Haram kingpins, suspected vandals appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

