NDDC to generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity for Niger Delta region — Nigeria Today

NDDC to generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity for Niger Delta region

The Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has plan to generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity to improve power supply and boost economic activities in the region.

The Managing Director of the NDDC, Mr NSIMA Ekere, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

Ekere said the project was at the design state and the commission had received encouragement from Exim Bank in United States for it.

.”The Niger Delta power pool project is conceived to generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity.

“We are still at the design stage and interestingly, we have received a lot of encouragement from the US Exim Bank,” he said.

According to Ekere, the commission is prepared to focus its activities on projects that will engender sustainable and comprehensive economic and social integration of the region in line with its core mandate.

He said that the execution of a Niger Delta regional power pool project would support the development of dedicated industrial clusters and promote the right climate for business in the region.

“Power remains central to economic development.

“The success of our collective mandate to develop the Niger Delta depends on how much we are able to make the region the hub of socio-economic activities and tourism in Nigeria.

Ekere said that the commission had met with the immediate need for the transformation of Niger Delta states and communities.

The managing director said the NDDC executed many road, bridges, jetties, schools, hostels, health facilities and other developmental projects in the region.

According to him, in the 17 years of the commission’s existence, it has undertaken landmark projects that have truly broken new grounds for the region’s growth and prosperity.

He also said that the commission, last year, signed an MOU with the government of Sao Tome to take her excess internet capacity to feed the entire Niger Delta.

“In addition to power, we are also looking at internet penetration, agriculture, sports and youth development.

“We believe that cheaper, quality internet connectivity will help to unlock the inert potentials of our young people and turn the region into a major IT hub.

“This is a region of very creative people and when we equip our young people with the right development tools, they can be truly unstoppable.

“We believe that the chemistry of affordable and reliable power and top quality internet connectivity will unleash a new wave of economic growth and opportunities across the region,” he said.

