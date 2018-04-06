NDDC trains 23,000 youths but many sell their starter packs — Nigeria Today

NDDC trains 23,000 youths but many sell their starter packs

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has so far trained over 23,000 youths and equipped them, but regrets that many sell off their starter packs and come back to the unemployment market. This is as 23 Industrial Development Centres (IDCs) owned by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) around Nigeria…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NDDC trains 23,000 youths but many sell their starter packs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

