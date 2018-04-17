Ndidi Admits 'Unbelivable' Chance To Represent Nigeria At Russia 2018 - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ndidi Admits ‘Unbelivable’ Chance To Represent Nigeria At Russia 2018 – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Ndidi Admits 'Unbelivable' Chance To Represent Nigeria At Russia 2018
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is looking forward to donning the green and white jersey of the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Leicester City star played a pivotal role in the …
The 'Gift from God' on trading balls of tape to become the Premier League's tackle master
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!