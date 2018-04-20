 Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team of the Year - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team of the Year – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team of the Year
Daily Trust
On Wednesday April 18, the Professional Footballers' Association announced its Premier League Team of the Year for the 2017-2018 campaign, with no player representing a club outside the top six making the roster. But there are no shortage of quality
Moses Fires Chelsea Past Burnley; Ndidi, Iheanacho Start In Leicester DrawComplete Sports Nigeria
Moses fires Chelsea past Burnley; Ndidi, Iheanacho draw with LeicesterRipples Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.