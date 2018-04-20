Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team of the Year - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team of the Year – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Ndidi named in alternate Premier League Team of the Year
Daily Trust
On Wednesday April 18, the Professional Footballers' Association announced its Premier League Team of the Year for the 2017-2018 campaign, with no player representing a club outside the top six making the roster. But there are no shortage of quality …
Moses Fires Chelsea Past Burnley; Ndidi, Iheanacho Start In Leicester Draw
Moses fires Chelsea past Burnley; Ndidi, Iheanacho draw with Leicester
