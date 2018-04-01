Ndidi sees second red as Leicester knock Brighton twice — Nigeria Today

Ndidi sees second red as Leicester knock Brighton twice

Leicester City’s midfielder Wilfred Ndidi picked up his second red card of the season, after he was sent for an early shower as the Foxes beat Brighton 2-0 yesterday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton had several chances to take the lead, none more inviting than when Glenn Murray stepped up to take a penalty, but Kasper Schmeichel saved the spot kick and Leicester took full advantage.

Iborra scored the first from Ben Chilwell’s cross in the 83rd minute, while Jamie Vardy converted Demarai Gray’s cross in the 90th minute.

Ndidi’s foul on Shane Duffy earned the midfielder his second yellow card, but his side hung on to ensure Leicester sealed their second consecutive away win in the Premier League. Ndidi was first sent off on his 21st birthday in December when Crystal Palace won 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi who was speaking before the game said he was happy at Leicester in face of reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United this season. “I don’t think about this. “Any move to a bigger club will take care of itself if I keep doing my thing.”

The post Ndidi sees second red as Leicester knock Brighton twice appeared first on Vanguard News.

