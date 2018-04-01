 NDPHC has invested $4.4bn in power generation plants — Olotu - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NDPHC has invested $4.4bn in power generation plants — Olotu – The Punch

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

NDPHC has invested $4.4bn in power generation plants — Olotu
The Punch
How did you restart the National Integrated Power Project after it stopped operations for a while? I don't believe there is anything anybody can do in life without reference to God; with God all things are possible. I wasn't the one who started the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.