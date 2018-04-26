 Nearly a thousand people turn out for San Francisco church's Beyonce-inspired mass - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nearly a thousand people turn out for San Francisco church’s Beyonce-inspired mass – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Nearly a thousand people turn out for San Francisco church's Beyonce-inspired mass
Daily Mail
Grace Cathedral in San Francisco held hosted Beyonce Mass on Wednesday night, inspired by the singer's music and how it relates to spirituality; The service was put together by the Vine, the church's contemporary ministry group which is aimed at young
Pop music's Beyoncé inspires Eucharist at Grace Cathedral in San FranciscoAnglican Journal
Beyoncé Mass is blasphemous, makes her look bad, critics sayThe Punch
California church hosts 'Beyonce Mass'6abc.com
Pulse.com.gh –San Francisco Chronicle –KTVU San Francisco –Mother Jones
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.