Neither Obasanjo nor IBB has the capacity to stop Buhari from winning convincingly in 2019- Communication minister — Nigeria Today

Neither Obasanjo nor IBB has the capacity to stop Buhari from winning convincingly in 2019- Communication minister

Minister of Communication, Adebayor Shittu says neither former president Olusegun Obasanjo nor former Military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida has the power to stop president Muhammadu Buhari from winning the presidential election in 2019.

Shittu disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. According to Shittu, if Obasanjo cannot get third term during his presidency then he does not have the capacity to stop Buhari from winning in 2019.

“Who is OBJ? OBJ is not God. IBB is not God. Obasanjo was president here, he wanted a third term and he didn’t get it

“What Mr President did yesterday (Monday), we had done that much back on his behalf; that is the Mohammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.” he said.

Shittu stated that the performance of Buhari in 3 years has surpassed the performance of Obasanjo, Yaradua and Goodluck Jonathan put together.

“So what he did yesterday was just a follow-up to what we had done about three months ago.

“And I want to assure you is that by the grace of God, Mohammadu Buhari will become president the second time

“The president has distinguished himself as his achievement in three years had surpassed what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nigeria in 15 years.

“For instance in the area of job creation for youths, no government has ever in one day employed 200, 000 graduates. It has never happened but under Buhari N-Power it happened.

“Through this, he has provided jobs for 200, 000 families spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Government is still processing the employment of 300, 000 more graduates to make it 500, 000, this has never happened.

“In the areas of transport, works and housing, the last budget of the PDP government were less than N20 billion and most of these monies were stolen; diverted to private pockets.

“In 2017 alone, the Buhari government spent N255 billion on those subject matters; transport, works and housing. So how do you compare?

“Today, the government is also building new roads across the South East states with 100 million dollars SUKUK loan; a non-interest loan from Islamic Development Bank.

“For the first time, the government is building a new railway from Lagos to Kano, from Kano to Maiduguri, from Maiduguri to Calabar and from Calabar to Lagos. So the records are there,”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

