Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie is dead — Nigeria Today

Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie is dead

Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is dead. Winnie, 81, who was married to Nelson when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, passed away on Monday. “She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” Victor Dlamini, family spokesman said in a statement. […]

Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie is dead

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

