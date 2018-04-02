 Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie is dead — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 2, 2018

Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is dead. Winnie, 81, who was married to Nelson when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, passed away on Monday. “She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” Victor Dlamini, family spokesman said in a statement. […]

