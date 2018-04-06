 NEMA Board Suspends Six Top Directors — Nigeria Today
NEMA Board Suspends Six Top Directors

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has suspended six directors of the agency under investigation for corruption indefinitely. Sani Datti, spokesperson for NEMA in a statement said the officials were suspended by the newly-inaugurated board of the agency in connection with the ongoing probe of the finances of NEMA by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Datti said the financial years being reviewed by the anti-graft agency are from 2011 to 2015.

