 NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) paid a whopping sum of N400 million in demurrage to clear rice donated by the Chinese government for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East which is valued at N414 million, the Director General of the agency Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, has said. Documents submitted to the […]

The post NEMA DG, Maihaja, paid N400 million demurrage to clear N414.8 million Chinese rice donation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.