 NERC commences process for affordable electricity tariff - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
NERC commences process for affordable electricity tariff – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


NERC commences process for affordable electricity tariff
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is shopping for consultants it will engage within a month to determine the rate of affordability of the present tariff paid by consumers across the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and
