NERC’s New Metering Regulation — Nigeria Today

NERC’s New Metering Regulation

Barring any hitches, the newly introduced Meter Asset Provider, MAP, would substitute the Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation, CAPMI regime beginning from April 3. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, as the regulatory body, had to come up with the MAP framework due to the manifest failure of the six-year-old CAPMI regime in bridging […]

The post NERC’s New Metering Regulation appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

