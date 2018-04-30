Nerve-stimulating algorithm gives prosthetic limbs a lasting sense of touch — Nigeria Today

Nerve-stimulating algorithm gives prosthetic limbs a lasting sense of touch
Researchers at he University of IIllinois have found a way to use electric current to provide sensory feedback to the wearers of prosthetic limbs. The results can help restore a sense of touch to amputees.
