NET Reveals Nominees for People’s Choice Awards — Nigeria Today

NET Reveals Nominees for People’s Choice Awards

Nigerian Entertainment Today has announced nominees for its second annual NET Honours People’s Choice Awards.

The nominees for the 2017 edition were listed using data from the year under review. It is the way by which NET recognizes the top performers in the entertainment industry using the data found in our report of trends and searches, using website and social media analytics.

Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, Mr Eazi and Olamide are nominated in the ‘Most Popular Male Musician’ category while Tiwa Savage will face stiff competition from Yemi Alade, Simi and Chidinma for ‘Most Popular Female Musician’.

Another keenly contested category is ‘Most Popular Couple’. This year’s nominees are power couples 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, Peter and Lola Omotayo Okoye as well Funke Akindele and JJC.

The recipients of NET Honours do not completely comprise entertainers; media personalities Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Toke Makinwa, Daddy Freeze and Toolz are also recognized.

Spread over sixteen categories, winners will be announced at the annual NET event, Nigerian Entertainment Conference on April 25 2018.

The sixth annual Nigerian Entertainment Conference holds at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos with a stellar line-up which features leading figures in entertainment, technology, and broadcasting will address how the creative industry can study, understand and access opportunities in emerging markets by leveraging the tools, trends and possibilities that technology provides, and how to build a totally new world of impact, locally and globally.

The featured speakers which include Dapo ‘Dbanj’ Oyebanjo, Jason Njoku, Iyin Aboyeji, Martin Mabutho, Daddy Freeze, Sir Shina Peters, Kelvin Orifa, Colette Otusheso, Ubi Franklin, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, Richard Nnadi, Simi, Brymo and Lamide Akintobi, Bizzle Osikoya, Lily Aninyei, Jika Atoh, Lasisi Elenu, Seun Okinbaloye, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Jide Taiwo, Morayo Afolabi Brown and Oladotun Kayode represent a blend of music, technology, broadcasting, and marketing.

“We have carefully selected a group of speakers and panelists who will shape conversations on how the creative industry can study, understand and access opportunities in emerging market segments,” said Ayeni Adekunle, founder of the conference.

“This conference will help professionals, supporters and regulatory bodies in the entertainment industry better understand how to exploit the tools, trends and possibilities that technology provides, and how to build a totally new world of impact, locally and globally.” He added.

NEC LIVE 2018 is themed Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities.

