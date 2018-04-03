Netanyahu Cancels African Migrant Plan, Then Freezes Alternative - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Netanyahu Cancels African Migrant Plan, Then Freezes Alternative – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Netanyahu Cancels African Migrant Plan, Then Freezes Alternative
Bloomberg
Following an outcry from his coalition and the public, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended his plan to let about 20,000 migrants remain in Israel instead of sending them back to Africa. On Monday afternoon, Netanyahu called a news conference to …
