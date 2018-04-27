 Netball two-point shot back on the table - The Sydney Morning Herald — Nigeria Today
Netball two-point shot back on the table – The Sydney Morning Herald

Netball two-point shot back on the table
Super Netball begins on Saturday after a raft of rule changes, and Netball Australia chief Marne Fechner says there could be more to come in future seasons with the polarising two-point shot one of the next key items on the agenda. Big changes: Super
