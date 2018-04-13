 NETCO Declares Highest Ever Dividend, Posts N3.25bn Profit For 2017 - The Whistler NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NETCO Declares Highest Ever Dividend, Posts N3.25bn Profit For 2017 – The Whistler NG

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Whistler NG

NETCO Declares Highest Ever Dividend, Posts N3.25bn Profit For 2017
The Whistler NG
The National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) has declared its highest dividend in any given year of N750 million to its shareholders. NETCO, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, was established in 1989 to
Don't pay more than N145 for petrol, Baru tells NigeriansThe Punch
Profit at Nigeria's NNPC engineering unit hit by lower forex gainETEnergyworld.com
Baru Urges Nigerians: Don't Pay More Than N145 For PetrolWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Concise News
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.