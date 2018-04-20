NETCO posts N3.257bn profit before tax in 2017 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NETCO posts N3.257bn profit before tax in 2017 – Vanguard
|
NETCO posts N3.257bn profit before tax in 2017
By Udeme Akpan. THE National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) recorded a profit before tax of N3.257 billion for 2017 financial year. A breakdown showed that the company's revenue increased by 122 per cent to N22.46 billion in 2017 …
