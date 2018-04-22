Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards — Nigeria Today

Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards

Many Netflix films get little respect in Hollywood, because they don’t screen in theaters. Now the streaming giant is considering purchasing a theater chain to showcase its films and generate some Oscar buzz.

The post Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

