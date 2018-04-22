 Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards — Nigeria Today
Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards

Apr 22, 2018

Many Netflix films get little respect in Hollywood, because they don’t screen in theaters. Now the streaming giant is considering purchasing a theater chain to showcase its films and generate some Oscar buzz.

