Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards — Nigeria Today

Netflix may buy movie theaters in hopes of scoring some Academy Awards
Many Netflix films get little respect in Hollywood, because they don’t screen in theaters. Now the streaming giant is considering purchasing a theater chain to showcase its films and generate some Oscar buzz.
