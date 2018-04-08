Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes - The Indian Express — Nigeria Today

Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes – The Indian Express
|
The Indian Express
|
Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes
The Indian Express
The situation is said to be fluid and a final decision won't be made until Cannes announces its official line-up on April 12. If Netflix carries through on the threat to pull out its movies, the move could impact a number of high-profile filmmakers. By …
Netflix makes power move, threatens to pull out of Cannes if ban isn't reversed
Netflix Vs. Cannes: Filmmakers Respond to Battle That Turns Movies Into 'Collateral Damage'
Netflix threatens to withhold films from Cannes fest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!