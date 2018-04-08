 Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes - The Indian Express — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes – The Indian Express

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Indian Express

Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes
The Indian Express
The situation is said to be fluid and a final decision won't be made until Cannes announces its official line-up on April 12. If Netflix carries through on the threat to pull out its movies, the move could impact a number of high-profile filmmakers. By
Netflix makes power move, threatens to pull out of Cannes if ban isn't reversedHindustan Times
Netflix Vs. Cannes: Filmmakers Respond to Battle That Turns Movies Into 'Collateral Damage'IndieWire
Netflix threatens to withhold films from Cannes festBusiness Standard
THISDAY Newspapers –Yahoo News Canada (blog) –Alive For Football –Brinkwire (press release)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.