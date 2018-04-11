Netflix waves goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival, citing differences — Nigeria Today

Netflix waves goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival, citing differences

Last year, a controversial decree banned future Netflix films from competition at Cannes Film Festival. Now, Netflix is cutting ties with Cannes altogether, citing the festival’s “archaic” distribution requirements.

The post Netflix waves goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival, citing differences appeared first on Digital Trends.

