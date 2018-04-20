 New Apple patent could help Siri learn newly created words and phrases — Nigeria Today
New Apple patent could help Siri learn newly created words and phrases

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Apple has been awarded a new patent that could prove that the company is actively working on improving Siri. The patent describes technology that can recognize new words and phrases.

