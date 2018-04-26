New 'battle plan' to improve life at France's deprived suburbs - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today

New ‘battle plan’ to improve life at France’s deprived suburbs – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
New 'battle plan' to improve life at France's deprived suburbs
Aljazeera.com
When Emmanuel Macron announced his bid for the French presidency in November 2016 from Seine-Saint-Denis, the poorest suburb in France, the message was clear: improving the social situation in the French banlieues, or suburbs, was one of his priorities …
French suburbs battle plan promises 'blast' effect
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!