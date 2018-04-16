 New benchmarks show increased MacBook Pro performance using external graphics — Nigeria Today
New benchmarks show increased MacBook Pro performance using external graphics

Benchmarks show increased performance in the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar when bypassing the internal discrete Radeon Pro 460 graphics chip and using an external Radeon RX 580 add-in card. Expect limitations for now.

The post New benchmarks show increased MacBook Pro performance using external graphics appeared first on Digital Trends.

