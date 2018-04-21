 New Benue Attack – Ten Corpses Recovered So Far – State Govt — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Government of Benue State has confirmed a Friday attack on some communities in the state. In a Saturday press statement, Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, disclosed that ten corpses have so far been recovered from affected areas. He identified the affected communities as Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and […]

