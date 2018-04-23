New Born Baby Found Dead In A Gutter In Kanu — Nigeria Today

New Born Baby Found Dead In A Gutter In Kanu

People were shocked after a new born baby was discovered dead in a big gutter in Kano state.

The incident which happened at Fagge Local Government Area, drew a large crowd to the scene after a young man entered the gutter filled with water and brought out the corpse of the dead baby which some say was dumped there.

Reports shows that, this is not the first time babies have been found dead in the area.

The baby’s corpse was later taken by residents for a proper burial.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

