New charges filed against three-time Oakland murder suspect - East Bay Times — Nigeria Today

New charges filed against three-time Oakland murder suspect – East Bay Times



East Bay Times New charges filed against three-time Oakland murder suspect

East Bay Times

OAKLAND — A man once accused of killing an 8-year-old girl is now facing charges of two counts of attempted murder in a different case. Joseph Carroll, a reputed gang member, already was charged with three counts of murder. At least one of those …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

