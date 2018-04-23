 New code in Windows 10 preview hint at a Surface Phone arrival — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New code in Windows 10 preview hint at a Surface Phone arrival

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Microsoft may use the Surface Phone to showcase Windows 10’s new telephony features. A Windows Insider Preview build reveals that support for phone features in Windows is coming, further fueling Surface Phone rumors.

The post New code in Windows 10 preview hint at a Surface Phone arrival appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.