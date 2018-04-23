New code in Windows 10 preview hint at a Surface Phone arrival — Nigeria Today

New code in Windows 10 preview hint at a Surface Phone arrival
Microsoft may use the Surface Phone to showcase Windows 10’s new telephony features. A Windows Insider Preview build reveals that support for phone features in Windows is coming, further fueling Surface Phone rumors.
