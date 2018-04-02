New face of city transport: Will posh NYS buses succeed? - The Standard — Nigeria Today

New face of city transport: Will posh NYS buses succeed? – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
New face of city transport: Will posh NYS buses succeed?
The Standard
When the green National Youth Service (NYS) bus pulled into the Kencom stage in the central business district, a large crowd of eager passengers pushed and scrambled to get inside, even though the door was locked. Just in time, a young-looking NYS …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!