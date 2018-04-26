New Facebook Ad Acknowledges How Bad Things Have Become [Video] — Nigeria Today

New Facebook Ad Acknowledges How Bad Things Have Become [Video]

You know Facebook? Well, in true Zuckerberg style the social network is trying way too hard to keep up appearances.

I guess the full page newspaper ad just wasn’t enough.

Addressing the slew of problems the company is experiencing, such as fake news, poor algorithms, spreading of propaganda and apparent spam adverts (remember Wish?), Facebook released a minute-long advert explaining how “something happened”, as if they had no control over the situation.

We see you Facebook. We know you own all the algorithms that made us get spammed day after day, scroll after scroll.

Concluding the advert by claiming they will be “changing” and “doing more to keep you safe and protect your privacy”, we can’t help but feel a bit disillusioned. They really should not have let it get so bad in the first place.

Let’s take a look at what they are proposing:

Not much, hey?

Honestly, I don’t give a damn about my friends, I want to see more news and political propaganda. I want to know what my favourite musician is up to without have to click a button that ensures their news pops up first.

I want Facebook to be how I want it, not how they think I want it. Now there’s an idea: let us choose our own algorithms.

[source:theverge]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

