New Looters List: PDP Alleges Blackmail, Witchhunt — Nigeria Today

New Looters List: PDP Alleges Blackmail, Witchhunt

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to Sunday’s list of 23 new names of alleged looters of the treasure released by the Federal Government. The list released by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, contained mainly names of members of the party, which the party said is an attempt to portray the […]

The post New Looters List: PDP Alleges Blackmail, Witchhunt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

