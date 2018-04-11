 New minimum wage: FG committee reveals next plan — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New minimum wage: FG committee reveals next plan

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has revealed that there will be public hearings across the country. The purpose of the public hearing would be to gather inputs from stakeholders on a new minimum wage. The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said this while briefing newsmen […]

New minimum wage: FG committee reveals next plan

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.