New minimum wage: FG committee reveals next plan — Nigeria Today

New minimum wage: FG committee reveals next plan

The Federal Government Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has revealed that there will be public hearings across the country. The purpose of the public hearing would be to gather inputs from stakeholders on a new minimum wage. The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said this while briefing newsmen […]

