New Minimum Wage: It’s N66,500 Or Nothing – Labour Leaders — Nigeria Today

New Minimum Wage: It’s N66,500 Or Nothing – Labour Leaders

The organised labour in Rivers has insisted on N66,500 as national minimum wage for the workers in the country. They said this on Friday in Port Harcourt when leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) held public hearing on national minimum wage. According to themthe existing N18, 000 […]

