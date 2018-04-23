New minimum wage will determine corps members’ allowance – NYSC DG — Nigeria Today

New minimum wage will determine corps members’ allowance – NYSC DG

Sulaiman Kazaure, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), has hinted of increment in corps members’ monthly allowance. Kazaure said implementation of new national minimum wage by the federal government will determine an increment in Corps members’ allowance. He said this on Monday while fielding questions from newsmen after the swearing-in ceremony of the […]

