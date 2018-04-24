New Minimum Wage Will Determine Increase In Corps Members’ Allowance – NYSC DG — Nigeria Today

New Minimum Wage Will Determine Increase In Corps Members’ Allowance – NYSC DG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Sulaiman Kazaure, has said that the increase in corps members monthly allowance would be determined by the new national minimum wage ”when it takes effect.”

Kazuare said this on Monday while fielding questions from reporters shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

The DG said that there was a plan to increase monthly allowance of corps members.

He said, “Our efforts to ensure that the monthly allowance of the corps members is increased have yielded a very good result following series of discussion with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige. “The N18,800 paid to corps members is grossly inadequate to cater for their needs during the mandatory one year service to the nation. “The federal government had set-up a committee to look into the upward review of the minimum wage which will determine the increase of the corps members’ allowance.” “We have been assured that when the new minimum wage takes effect, also the corps members allowance will be reviewed upward.”

The NYSC DG also disclosed that 82,000 corps members were deployed nationwide for the 2018 Batch ‘A’ orientation course across various states except those with security challenges.

