New mom killed in Cowan Heights crash lost own mother as a child - CBC.ca — Nigeria Today

New mom killed in Cowan Heights crash lost own mother as a child – CBC.ca
CBC.ca
New mom killed in Cowan Heights crash lost own mother as a child
CBC.ca
A friend of Alyssa Power, who died Friday in a collision in St. John's, says she's heartbroken to know that Power's infant daughter now has to grow up without a mom — just like Power did herself. Alyssa Power, 19-year-old who died in Friday crash …
