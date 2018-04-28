New Music: Bred – Tire — Nigeria Today

New Music: Bred – Tire





Just after HKN signed recording artiste, B-Red featured Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage on ‘Connect’, He comes through with a brand new single titled ‘Tire‘.

The song was produced by KrizBeatz and we are expecting the video which has already been shot to be released very soon.

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/B-Red-Tire.mp3





