New Music: Chinko Ekun feat. Reminisce – Bodija — Nigeria Today

New Music: Chinko Ekun feat. Reminisce – Bodija

Rapper Chinko Ekun brings to an end his weekly freestyle series “Chinko’s Diary” with a hot new song.

His song is titled “Bodija” and features certified rapper Reminisce.

You can listen to the song, produced by Rexxie, and watch the video, shot by WalinteenPro, below:

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Chinko-Ekun-ft.-Reminince-Bodija.mp3

