New Music: Chinko Ekun feat. Reminisce – Bodija — Nigeria Today

New Music: Chinko Ekun feat. Reminisce – Bodija
Rapper Chinko Ekun brings to an end his weekly freestyle series “Chinko’s Diary” with a hot new song.
His song is titled “Bodija” and features certified rapper Reminisce.
You can listen to the song, produced by Rexxie, and watch the video, shot by WalinteenPro, below:
