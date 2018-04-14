New Music: Dammy Krane – Cocky + Wait — Nigeria Today

New Music: Dammy Krane – Cocky + Wait
Dammy Krane refuses to be outdone as he releases 2 more singles barely 24hrs after the release of Slay Mama featuring Small Doctor. The new singles Cocky, produced by Giggs is fresh out the booth while Wait is a tune off his recently released project Leader Of The Street EP. Listen and Download below: Cocky Download Wait Download
