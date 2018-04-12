New Music: Dammy Krane feat. Small Doctor – Slay Mama — Nigeria Today

New Music: Dammy Krane feat. Small Doctor – Slay Mama
Self-acclaimed Leader of the Streets Dammy Krane teams up with fellow Agege-based singer Small Doctor on this street tune titled Slay Mama. The track was produced by Dicey. Listen and Download below: Download
