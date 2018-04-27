New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ & Larry Gaaga – Shawa Shawa — Nigeria Today

New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ & Larry Gaaga – Shawa Shawa
Neptune Records/Entertainment’s DJ Neptune is out with a new one titled “Shawa Shawa.”
The song is a star studded one, featuring Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ and Larry Gaaga.
The post New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ & Larry Gaaga – Shawa Shawa appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!