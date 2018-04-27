New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Kiss Daniel – Baba — Nigeria Today

New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Kiss Daniel – Baba

With his hit track with star boy Wizkid – “Nowo” not just being a celebratory tune for Rihanna, but still topping music charts nationwide and amassing nearly 5 million views on YouTube, DJ Spinall is certainly not taking a break this year as he drops yet another banger.

The track titled “Baba” features the super talented Kiss Daniel and produced by The Cap Music’s in house producer Killer Tunes.

Listen to the track HERE.

The post New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Kiss Daniel – Baba appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

