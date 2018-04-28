New Music: DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel – Baba — Nigeria Today

New Music: DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel – Baba
Award winning Nigeria Disc Jockey DJ Spinall is at it again with a new jam titled “Baba” featuring Nigerian music sensation, Kiss Daniel.
“Baba” produced by Killertunes, was premiere sequel to the viral success of “Nowo” on which feature the star-boy Record Boss, Wizkid.
Listen and Enjoy!
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post New Music: DJ Spinall Ft. Kiss Daniel – Baba appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!