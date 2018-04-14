New Music: Erigga feat. Victor AD – Motivation — Nigeria Today

New Music: Erigga feat. Victor AD – Motivation
South-South rapper, Erigga celebrates his 2 Headies nominations (Lyricist on the Roll and Best Rap Album) with the release of his latest single Motivation featuring Victor AD. Erigga’s strength lies in his originality and socio-conscious lyrics. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Erigga feat. Victor AD – Motivation appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!