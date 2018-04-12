New Music: GeorgeO – Hello — Nigeria Today

New Music: GeorgeO – Hello

George Obua popularly known as GeorgeO is ready to give Nigerian soul music lovers and romantics a good listen as he drops his new single, Hello. Giving a brief history of the song GeorgeO says; Hello follows a story of a lost love that left me shattered and in a dark place. You ever love […]

The post New Music: GeorgeO – Hello appeared first on BellaNaija

