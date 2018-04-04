 New Music: Irini Mando – Six In The Morning - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

New Music: Irini Mando – Six In The Morning – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

New Music: Irini Mando – Six In The Morning
BellaNaija
Having spent the last 12 months working on new music, independent singer-songwriter Irini Mando is ready to reconnect with her growing fan base. The London-based artist has shared brand-new single Six In The Morning, her first release in a year
Singer Irini Mando Presents Song 'Six In The Morning'Concise News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.