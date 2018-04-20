New Music: Iyanya – Biko - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

New Music: Iyanya – Biko – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
New Music: Iyanya – Biko
BellaNaija
The video which was shot in the capital of Cross River state, Calabar, by Temple Motion Pictures showcases a creative blend of the rich Efik culture and style. See the video below: Iyanya – Biko (Official Video). Info. Shopping. Tap to unmute. If …
Iyanya Celebrates His Culture In The Video For Brand New Single, 'Biko'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!