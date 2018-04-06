New Music: Jaywon feat. Idowest. Mr. Real, Ichaba, Toyin of Life & Gabzy – Masun (Stay Woke) — Nigeria Today

New Music: Jaywon feat. Idowest. Mr. Real, Ichaba, Toyin of Life & Gabzy – Masun (Stay Woke)
Next World Music frontline act Jaywon unleashes a street banger titled Masun (which translated from Yoruba as ‘stay woke’). The chanting song features Idowest, Mr. Real, Toyin of Life (Toyin Abraham) and Gabzy. Listen and Download below: Download
